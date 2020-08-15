Mahindra unveils Thar in modern avatar

MUMBAI

IST

The SUV will be introduced in the market on October 2.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Saturday unveiled its Thar sports utility vehicle (SUV) in modern avatar to attract new age buyers and SUV lovers from all age groups.

The all new Thar has been developed on a completely new platform and is equipped with a powerful 2.2 litres Diesel engine and 2 litres petrol engine, besides other modern features.

To come in multiple configurations, the new Thar has been entirety designed and developed at the company’s design studio in Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai and all the components are sourced from within India, making it truly an Indian product, said Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD, M&M at the virtual unveiling event.

“This is the Thar in modern avatar. It is an embodiment of aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

The vehicle will be introduced in the market on October 2 and booking will open from that day.

There are over 60,000 Thars on Indian roads and the new version with a more contemporary look and features is expected to build volume for the company.