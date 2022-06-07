Mahindra to continue sale of previous Scorpio model

June 07, 2022 14:22 IST

Mahindra recently unveiled the new Scorpio-N, which will be launched on June 27, but the manufacturer will continue to offer the older model alongside it as the Scorpio Classic. The Scorpio Classic will go on sale soon and will get cosmetic updates and trim-level changes.

Mahindra currently offers the existing Scorpio in five variants — S3+, S5, S7, S9 and S11 — with prices ranging from ₹ 13.54 lakh to ₹ 18.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the upcoming Scorpio-N expected to be priced around the ₹ 15 lakh-22 lakh mark, the Scorpio Classic would continue to hold its spot in the ₹ 13-16 lakh range in Mahindra’s SUV line-up.

Dealer sources tell us that while the higher variants of the outgoing Scorpio will be put to rest, there will still be multiple trim levels on sale with a varying equipment list. Higher variants of the Scorpio Classic are expected to come with equipment such as alloy wheels; however, an automatic gearbox would not be offered. It is plausible that some variants of the Scorpio Classic may overlap the new Scorpio-N in terms of pricing.

As far as styling goes, the Scorpio Classic will have mild alterations to cosmetic bits on the outside, including the front bumper and grille, which will come with the new Mahindra logo. There will also be some updates to the side cladding on the doors.

The upcoming Scorpio-N is expected to get the new 200hp, 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol and 180hp, 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel engines from the Thar and XUV700. Sources have confirmed that the Scorpio Classic will continue with the old 140hp, 2.0-litre, mHawk turbo diesel engine paired to a 6-speed manual transmission.