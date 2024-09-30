Mahindra Thar Roxx: All-round, rugged appeal

Mahindra has long been synonymous with rugged off-road vehicles that excel on harsh terrain, and the Thar Roxx is the latest iteration of this legacy. While it carries forward the off-road DNA that has made the Thar a fan favourite, the Roxx aims to balance this with enhanced urban usability as well.

The first thing about the Thar Roxx that grabs your attention is its size. Boasting a long wheelbase and a squared-off look, it has a rather imposing presence on the road. Up front, you get a neat new grille that sets it apart from the three-door version. There are now projector headlights which improve visibility and the bumper has a strong chiselled look that complements the overall package.

View it from the side and those large 19-inch alloys do their part in bringing out the go-anywhere attitude that the Roxx wears with elan. The flat doors look good, however there is a fair amount of polarity as to how the door handle at the rear has been integrated as well as that slanting piece of metal which makes up the C-pillar.

Pictures might not do it justice, but it doesn’t look all that bad in real life. The other grouse that has risen about the design is the roof line with a slight chisel above the rear door. Again, this is an argument that has no end and while it will be questioned, the overall design package actually works and the Thar Roxx has that rugged appeal going for it.

Inside peek

The cabin is a welcome change from the three-door version as Mahindra has gone with a more luxurious look. Neatly contoured seats, ample leg space and headroom for both front- and second-row passengers as well as the use of high-end material give it that aura.

The Roxx benefits from a large boot that can easily store up to four suitcases and with the seats folded down, you get enough room to carry large equipment around if needed. However, the choice of going with an all-white colour scheme was not the best of ideas in our books, especially when you consider the Thar Roxx is a rather capable off-roader and dirt will get in. I do hope Mahindra takes the feedback on the interior colour scheme seriously and comes out with a choice of darker shades for customers in the future.

As far as creature comforts go, Mahindra has ensured the Roxx lives up to being a brilliant all-rounder. It benefits from a larger touchscreen infotainment system that pairs seamlessly with your mobile phone, a high-end audio system, a panoramic sunroof on the AX7L model, a powerful air-conditioning unit with rear AC vents, steering mounted controls and enough storage space in the centre arm rest and the glove box.

The doors have space to house half-litre bottles in the front, while the rear doors get pockets that can accommodate a mobile phone and nothing more.

Under the hood

Mahindra is offering the Thar Roxx with a choice of petrol and diesel engine options as well as a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. There is also the choice to buy a rear wheel drive version or a 4x4 version. Take all that into account and you get a plethora of combinations to choose from.

The petrol version offers a 2.0 litre unit that delivers 177 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque. The diesel engine is offered in two states of tune with the lower version offering 152 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque, while the higher tune delivers 175 PS of power and 370 Nm of torque. Both engine options are extremely refined and suit the persona of the Thar Roxx.

Being behind the wheel is quite the experience as the Thar Roxx feels nothing like its three-door counterpart. Built on an all-new chassis, the Roxx feels stable at high speeds, has minimal body roll while cornering and does an exceptional job when it comes to dealing with bad roads.

One of the Roxx’s key features is its 4x4 system, complete with drive modes tailored to different environments — snow, sand and rock. It is also equipped with a mechanical rear-locking differential, a crucial feature when dealing with uneven, slippery surfaces or when the vehicle needs to gain traction on rough ground. This, combined with a generous ground clearance, makes it a truly capable off-roader, easily managing steep inclines, descents, and rocky paths without breaking a sweat.

Mahindra does not compromise on safety and the Roxx is testament to that fact. It gets disc brakes on all four wheels, six airbags, hill hold assist, hill descent control, traction control and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The top model also benefits from ADAS level 2 features that work rather well and have been tweaked for Indian driving conditions.

If you are in the market for an SUV, the Thar Roxx is definitely worth considering. It has that rugged appeal that draws your attention and is quite comfortable too. It works as a family car and adventure machine all rolled into one.

Bookings open on October 03, 2024 and deliveries will start around the festive season. Prices range from ₹13 lakh to ₹23 lakh depending on the variant.

Motorscribes, in association with The Hindu, brings you the latest in cars and bikes. Follow them on Instagram on @motorscribes