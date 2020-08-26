Mahindra Thar: from no-frills off-roader to a more complete package

Noticeably bigger than its predecessor, the new Thar also debuts Mahindra’s state-of-the art all-aluminium engines

Mahindra’s Thar evokes emotions like few other cars can; it embodies the spirit of the original Jeep and the 75-year-old legacy of India’s original SUV maker.

The new Thar is noticeably bigger than its predecessor, and debuts Mahindra’s state-of-the art all-aluminium engines: a 152hp, 2.0-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol and a 132hp, 2.2-litre diesel. So just how much has the new Thar improved?

The new model is pleasing to the eye, its proportions are wider and the edges have been softened. The classic look is retained in part due to the massive 255/65 R18 tyres that gives it a 226mm ground clearance. The SUV uses Mahindra’s ‘hydroformed’ Gen-3 body-on-frame chassis. It has a new suspension with a coil-sprung, independent double-wishbone at the front and a coil-sprung, multi-link live axle at the rear. The turning circle, too, is not as tight as the previous model.

The cabin is more comfortable and modern; the dash design, general fit and finish feel light years ahead although the new instrument panel does look ordinary compared to the previous Thar’s hooded dials.

The Thar is ergonomically well executed — even the seats are large and come with good side bolstering. However, the cushioning felt inconsistent. Access to the rear is not easy and many will find accessing it easier from between the front seats. The two forward-facing rear seats, a first for the Thar, are not hugely comfortable either. Legroom is decent, but the low seat height compromises comfort.

Specifications Length 3985mm

Width 1855mm

Height 1844mm (hard top)

Wheelbase 2450mm

Ground clearance 226mm

Tyre size 255/65 R18

Engine 2184cc, 4-cyls, turbo-diesel 1997cc, 4-cyls, turbo-petrol

Power 132hp at 3750rpm 152hp at 5000rpm

Torque 300Nm at 1600-2800rpm 320Nm at 1500-3000rpm

Gearbox 6-speed MT 6-speed AT

The new Thar is available with a hard-top, or a removable soft-top. The soft-top gets noisy past 60kph; the hard-top cuts road and wind noise effectively and is a better option for highway drives. A torrential downpour gave the soft top a good soaking, but apart from a few drops, we stayed dry.

The new Thar will be sold in AX and LX versions. The AX is geared towards the hardcore off-roader while the LX (seen here) gets creature comforts, such as an eight-way adjustable driver’s seat, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, 18-inch alloy wheels and more.

Mahindra’s all-new 2.0-litre ‘mStallion’ turbo-petrol engine is the biggest surprise here; it responds immediately to throttle inputs. On part throttle, the 152hp petrol Thar feels remarkably sprightly. It is only when you floor it that there is some hesitation before the turbo kicks in. The mid-range is strong too and there is no let-up till the 5,500rpm rev limit.

The 6-speed Aisin automatic works in tandem with the engine. There is a bit of hesitation under full throttle, but once you have got your foot in there, it upshifts smoothly. It is not a particularly quick-reacting gearbox and there is a slight delay in downshifting when you stomp on the accelerator.

The diesel engine is all-new and kicks off the next generation of diesels from Mahindra. The engine has a wide torque spread and pulls from around 1,000rpm in a smooth and linear way. There is no sudden spike of power, just a consistent, even shove up to the 4,700rpm rev limit. The engine is rather refined and is quite inaudible at low revs.

The 6-speed manual gearbox has a light shift though the long throw does not encourage quick shifts. The ample torque lets you shift gears lazily. True to its DNA, both, the petrol and diesel versions of the Thar have 4x4 with a low-ratio transfer gearbox. On the road, the high unsprung mass and beefed-up suspension have made low-speed rides quite lumpy. The ride is not flat or settled like a soft-roader, but it is not uncomfortable for everyday use either.

A big issue was the brakes on the petrol-auto. They grab suddenly, and you need to mash the pedal for them to bite. The diesel-manual had a more linear and effective brake pedal feel.

The Thar has matured from a no-frills off-roader to a more complete package designed to double as an everyday car, without diluting its core appeal. Prices will be announced on October 2, and you can expect it to be substantially more than the outgoing Thar. The new Thar is a lifestyle vehicle now, one that has no competition because there isn’t anything quite like it.