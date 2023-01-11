Mahindra Thar 2WD prices announced

January 11, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST

Prices for the Mahindra Thar 2WD have been announced — from ₹9.99 lakh for the new 1.5-litre diesel variant to ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol AT. The Thar 2WD is available in AX (O) and LX trims. Deliveries are slated to start from January 14. Prices are introductory and applicable for the first 10,000 bookings.

There is a difference of ₹2.33 lakh between the 4X2 and 4X4 versions of the 2.0-litre petrol-AT LX variant. Meanwhile, the price difference between the 4X2 and 4X4 versions of the diesel-MT AX (O) and LX variants is ₹4.17 lakh and ₹3.88 lakh, respectively. In case of the diesel, the difference in price is attributed to a smaller engine, lower tax, and the absence of a 4X4 system.

Apart from the absence of 4WD gear, Mahindra has introduced a smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine on the Thar 2WD — the same four-cylinder unit in the XUV300 and churns out 117hp and 300Nm of torque. The smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine, coupled with the sub-4m length, helps the Thar qualify for a lower excise bracket when compared to its bigger engine siblings.

The Thar 2WD 1.5 diesel comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox; for a Thar diesel automatic, one will have to go with the more expensive Thar 4WD that comes with the bigger 2.2-litre engine.

The second powertrain on offer on the Thar 2WD is the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol that does duty on the Thar 4WD. This engine is available with only a 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission and does not get a manual gearbox option. As in the 4X4 variants, here too, the engine makes 152hp and 320Nm of torque.

Visually, both the Thar 2WD and 4WD look identical save for the lack of the 4x4 badge on the former. Mahindra has also introduced two new exterior paint options on the Thar — Blazing Bronze and Everest White. Additionally, the 2WD Thar will is only available with the hard-top option.

On the inside, the Thar 2WD gets a cubby hole in place of the 4x4 selector on the 4WD version. Additionally, the Thar 2WD gets auto start/stop function, which can be accessed via the control panel between the steering wheel and the driver’s door. The Thar recently had a few buttons (traction control, hill descent control and door lock/unlock) repositioned from the control panel to the centre console.

Apart from these, everything else remains the same on the Thar. It continues to get the 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors, cruise control and LED daytime running lamps (DRLs).

With the new 2WD variant, Mahindra has also introduced an important update to the 4WD variants. It now comes with an electronic brake locking differential in place of a mechanical locking differential that was offered so far. Developed in collaboration with Bosch, the system allows for better grip in low-traction situations. For those who still prefer the mechanical locking differential (MLD), this will be available as an option on the LX Diesel 4WD variants.

The Thar 2WD is aimed at buyers who want a Thar but are not so keen to take it off-road. The SUV does not have a direct rival as of now, but the more expensive Thar 4WD takes on the likes of the Force Gurkha and the upcoming Maruti Jimny, which will go on sale by mid-2023.

