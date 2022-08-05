Mahindra shares sneak peek into EV infotainment screens

Mahindra recently teased silhouettes of five upcoming EVs, and now has dropped a second teaser previewing the infotainment screen. This gives out interesting details of the equipment list on the upcoming SUVs, with the global unveil slated for August 15.

The latest teaser reveals that the upcoming range of Born Electric vehicles gets completely new infotainment graphics. This is different from the current AdrenoX system used in the XUV700 and Scorpio N as the layout is lot more minimalistic here.

The teaser also previews a set of in-car functions on offer — powered seat adjustment, multi-zone climate control, music preference settings and ambient lighting. A host of other advanced connectivity features can also be expected. Also, a dual-screen set-up for instrumentation and infotainment duties, which was seen in previous teasers, has also been confirmed.

While Mahindra has given a glimpse of these upcoming Born Electric vehicles before, this latest teaser shows one of the five SUVs in a little more detail. The large SUV will have a stubby rear end with a highly raked front and rear windscreens and short overhangs. The floor-mounted battery pack will likely be compatible with DC fast charging.

Another key takeaway is that the vehicles will also come with a Sport mode apart from the regular drive modes. Previously, the carmaker teased images of the C-shaped LED light signatures for the headlamps and tail-lamps on these upcoming EVs.

Mahindra has been coy about any technical details for the upcoming range of Born Electric vehicles so far. What is known is that all five models will be SUVs, with four having a coupe-SUV body style. One could even be an electric version of Mahindra’s current flagship, the XUV700. The long awaited XUV900 SUV-coupe concept could also be on the cards.

All five models have been developed and designed at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) studio in Oxfordshire, UK, headed by chief designer Pratap Bose. Designed as electric vehicles from the ground up, and slated to be global models, these upcoming range of Born Electric vehicles will be positioned above any of Mahindra’s existing products.