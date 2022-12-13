Mahindra Scorpio-N secures 5 stars in GNCAP test

December 13, 2022 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

The Mahindra Scorpio N has scored a 5-star rating in the latest round of Global NCAP safety tests, under the new safety test protocols though it gets a 3-star rating in child occupant tests. Mahindra’s SUV scored 29.25 points out of a total of 34 in adult occupant protection tests, resulting in a 5-star rating.

Testers rated the protection offered by Mahindra Scorpio N to the driver and passenger’s head and neck as good. However, protection for their chest was shown as marginal.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the new testing procedure, in the side impact test with a deformable barrier, the Scorpio N showed good protection to the occupants with a score of 16 points out of a possible 17. The Mahindra SUV received an ‘OK’ rating for the side pole impact tests. But, the chest region of the occupants got a “weak” rating.

GNCAP also mentioned that the bodyshell and the footwell area of the Scorpio N were stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

The Scorpio N scored 28.93 points out of 49 in the child occupant protection tests, earning a 3-star rating. This includes 4.93 points out of 12 for the CRS (child restraint system) installation and the maximum dynamic score of 24.

Under the new Global NCAP protocols, a vehicle is given a 5-star rating only if it secures the required scores while also conforming to the ESC, pedestrian protection, pole side impact and seat belt reminder requirements of GNCAP.

It also becomes difficult to compare vehicles tested under the old protocols with vehicles tested under the new ones, as the entire process has been overhauled. A star rating under the old protocols is reflective of performance in a front crash test, and a star rating under the new protocols is reflective of more rounded protection that takes into account side impact as well as active safety such as ESC, which helps prevent an accident in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT