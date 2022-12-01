Mahindra reveals limited edition XUV400

December 01, 2022 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST

Mahindra has revealed a bespoke XUV400 ahead of its launch. It is a collaborative effort between Pratap Bose, chief design officer at Mahindra, and fashion designer Rimzim Dadu. The car will be auctioned off, beginning December 10, and proceedings of the same will be distributed equally amongst winners of Mahindra’s first Sustainability Champion Awards.

The one-off XUV400 uses fabrics to enhance the interior of the EV SUV, and there is no change to the basic layout of the cabin. However, it features new upholstery with copper stichting and ‘Rimzim Dadu x Bose’ badging on the headrests and the rear armrest. The exterior also gets a special blue colour with similar copper accents as seen on the standard XUV400.

This badging is also found on the bonnet, boot lid and the C-pillar, with the twin-peaks Mahindra logo also getting the blue outline.

The XUV400 gets a 39.4kWh battery pack that sends power to the front-axle-mounted electric motor that makes 150hp and 310Nm of peak torque. Mahindra says the XUV400 can sprint from 0-100kph in 8.3 seconds, making it the quickest in its class, and it has a top speed of 150kph. The XUV400 EV has a claimed range of up to 456km on a single charge as per MIDC. Although Mahindra is yet to announce the exact date, the pricing for the XUV400 EV will be revealed in January 2023. The price is expected to be between ₹18 lakh and ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, it will take on the Tata Nexon EV Max.

Mahindra announced the winners of the first edition of the ‘Mahindra Rise Sustainability Awards’ — an initiative by Mahindra Automotive, the award aims to recognise changemakers in the field of sustainability and environment.

This year, Apurva Bhadari (founder of SankalpTaru Foundation) is the winner of the Clean Air Award, Simarpreet Singh (founder of Hartek Solar) won the Clean Energy Award, Nikita Lalwani (CEO, Founder of CroozeApp) was named the winner of Green Mobility and the Clean Water Award was given to Garvita Gulhati (founder and CEO of Why Waste?).