Mahindra recalls 600 vehicles built at Nashik plant

22 July 2021 16:41 IST

Mahindra has issued a recall for around 600 vehicles manufactured at its Nashik facility between June 21 and July 2, 2021 over suspicion of premature wear of engine parts due to contaminated fuel.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the factory received contaminated diesel fuel, which was filled in these 600-odd vehicles; this is suspected to cause wear on certain parts of the diesel engine.

The company, however, has not mentioned which models have been affected by this recall, but will individually contact all the affected customers and carry out the inspection and subsequent rectification “free of cost”.

Advertising

Advertising

Mahindra’s Nashik plant currently manufactures the Scorpio, Marazzo, XUV300, Bolero, Scorpio and Thar, to name a few.