Mahindra launches new Bolero Neo

Mahindra has launched the new Bolero Neo with introductory prices starting from ₹ 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The Bolero Neo is essentially the TUV300 repositioned as a more upmarket variant of the Bolero range, bringing with it some added creature comforts.

The Bolero Neo is now available in four variants — N4, N8, N10 and N10(O). In terms of styling, the Bolero Neo gets re-profiled headlamps with LED DRLs, a re-worked front bumper with new fog lamps and Mahindra’s new six-slat grille design.

Additionally the C-pillar is now blacked-out, while the D-pillar is body coloured. The Bolero Neo also draws some classic design cues from the standard Bolero that includes a clam-shell bonnet, squared-off and marginally flared wheel arches and a thick plastic cladding that runs along the length of the SUV.

The Bolero Neo rides on new dual five-spoke alloy wheels finished in silver, while the roof rails from the TUV300 have been given a miss. At the rear, the Bolero Neo gets a new X-type spare wheel cover and a spoiler as well.

On the inside, the updates to the Bolero Neo aren’t as comprehensive as the exterior. It gets a completely new instrument cluster, new beige fabric upholstery with a textured effect, a new tilt-adjustable power steering wheel, and arm rest for the second row seats.

As before, the Bolero Neo gets a pair of jump seats behind the second row, making it a 7-seater compact SUV. Top-spec N10 variant gets standard features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, steering mounted audio controls, cruise control, air conditioning, front arm rests, height adjustable driver’s seat and electronically adjustable ORVMs. Standard safety features on the Bolero Neo include ABS, EBD and CBC, dual front airbags and reversing parking sensors.

Mechanically, the Bolero Neo remains unchanged from the TUV300. That means it is powered by the 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engine, updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms. This engine develops 100hp and 260Nm of torque (up by 20Nm), and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox sending power to the rear wheels.

Mahindra has also equipped the Bolero Neo with Multi Terrain technology and has even added a mechanically locking differential to the top-spec N10(O) trim of the Bolero Neo. The Mahindra Bolero Neo has been positioned above the standard Bolero and both models will be on sale alongside each other.