Mahindra launches BSVI-compliant XUV300

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has introduced its first BSVI compliant vehicle, the XUV300, in the Indian market, much ahead of the BSVI roll out.

The BS6 version of the vehicle will be available on all its 1.2 litre turbo petrol offerings. The company is proactively transitioning its mobility portfolio to BSVI emission standards in a phased manner, it said in a statement.

Rajan Wadhera, president, automotive sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “This launch – our first BS 6 vehicle – is a milestone in our BSVI transition journey. Despite tight timelines, along with our suppliers, we have met the challenging requirements of these tighter emission norms, much ahead of the stipulated timeline. We will progressively upgrade our entire range with cleaner emissions technology.”