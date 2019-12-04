Motoring

Mahindra launches BSVI-compliant XUV300

more-in

The vehicle will be available on all its 1.2 litre turbo petrol offerings

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has introduced its first BSVI compliant vehicle, the XUV300, in the Indian market, much ahead of the BSVI roll out.

The BS6 version of the vehicle will be available on all its 1.2 litre turbo petrol offerings. The company is proactively transitioning its mobility portfolio to BSVI emission standards in a phased manner, it said in a statement.

Rajan Wadhera, president, automotive sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “This launch – our first BS 6 vehicle – is a milestone in our BSVI transition journey. Despite tight timelines, along with our suppliers, we have met the challenging requirements of these tighter emission norms, much ahead of the stipulated timeline. We will progressively upgrade our entire range with cleaner emissions technology.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business Motoring
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 3:02:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/mahindra-launches-bsvi-compliant-xuv300/article30162039.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY