Mahindra lagging behind in delivery of SUVs

Mahindra has a delivery backlog of over 1.43 lakh SUVs for four of its models — the XUV700, XUV300, Thar and Bolero. This figure is expected to rise significantly as the brand prepares to open bookings for the all-new Scorpio N from July 30.

Mahindra offers advanced tech like an AdrenoX infotainment and ADAS in the XUV700, which requires many chips, and the semiconductor shortage is only adding to the delay. These four SUVs cumulatively add up to 1,35,000 bookings, with the remaining numbers comprising other models from the M&M stable.

The flagship XUV700, launched in August 2021, currently has the maximum bookings of 80,000 units and is averaging 9,800 bookings a month. The XUV700 is available with both petrol and diesel engine options. Some dealers believe that units booked now can only be delivered by 2024, depending on variant and location.

Since launch, the XUV700 comes in two trims, MX and AX, and in 5- and 7-seater configurations — resulting in 23 variants.

Next in terms of unfulfilled deliveries is the Mahindra Thar with 26,000 units. First revealed on August 15, 2020, and launched on October 2 that year, the new Thar has proven to be one of the growth drivers for the company.

The Bolero, Mahindra’s hardy workhorse and a sales powerhouse for over two decades, is third on the list, with 15,000 units awaiting delivery. The introduction of the Bolero Neo last July has also revved up demand for the Bolero. The XUV300, comes with a backlog of 14,000 units and has seen sustained demand since launch on February 14, 2019

The latest Mahindra SUV — the Scorpio N — will only increase the delay in deliveries. Prices start at ₹ 11.99 lakh for the entry-level petrol MT, and go up to ₹ 19.49 lakh for the top-spec diesel-MT variant (ex-showroom, India). Prices of the automatic, 4X4 and six-seater variants will be announced on July 21, with bookings officially set to open on July 30.