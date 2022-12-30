ADVERTISEMENT

Mahindra introduces 5 new variants of Scorpio N

December 30, 2022 01:15 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

Team Autocar

Mahindra has introduced five new variants of the Scorpio N with a slew of new features. The Scorpio N has been one of the biggest launches for Mahindra this year, with a waiting period as long as two years for some variants. With the addition of these new variants, the total variant count of the Scorpio N stands at 30.

The five new variants are — Z2 Petrol (E), Z2 Diesel (E), Z4 Petrol (E), Z4 Diesel (E) and Z4 Diesel (E) AWD. These are the manual gearbox-equipped entry and mid-level variants aimed at buyers looking for an affordable version of the Scorpio N. Prices for these variants range between ₹12.49 lakh and ₹16.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Z2 variants of the Scorpio N get electronic stability control (ESC) and hill hold assist. These features were earlier available only on the Z4 automatic trims and above, but now, come with the six-speed manual gearbox trims of the Z4 as well. Everything else remains unchanged on the new (E) trims of Z2 and Z4.

There are no changes to the powertrains of the Scorpio N, and it continues to get a 203hp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 175hp, 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. While the Scorpio N comes with rear-wheel drive as standard, the diesel variants get four-wheel drive as an option.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US