Mahindra introduces 5 new variants of Scorpio N

December 30, 2022 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

Mahindra has introduced five new variants of the Scorpio N with a slew of new features. The Scorpio N has been one of the biggest launches for Mahindra this year, with a waiting period as long as two years for some variants. With the addition of these new variants, the total variant count of the Scorpio N stands at 30.

The five new variants are — Z2 Petrol (E), Z2 Diesel (E), Z4 Petrol (E), Z4 Diesel (E) and Z4 Diesel (E) AWD. These are the manual gearbox-equipped entry and mid-level variants aimed at buyers looking for an affordable version of the Scorpio N. Prices for these variants range between ₹12.49 lakh and ₹16.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Z2 variants of the Scorpio N get electronic stability control (ESC) and hill hold assist. These features were earlier available only on the Z4 automatic trims and above, but now, come with the six-speed manual gearbox trims of the Z4 as well. Everything else remains unchanged on the new (E) trims of Z2 and Z4.

There are no changes to the powertrains of the Scorpio N, and it continues to get a 203hp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 175hp, 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. While the Scorpio N comes with rear-wheel drive as standard, the diesel variants get four-wheel drive as an option.