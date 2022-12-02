Mahindra G4 likely to be discontinued

December 02, 2022 12:04 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is likely to be taken off the shelves soon as the company has delisted the SUV from its website. It is also said the production of the Alturas G4 has stopped and most dealerships are not accepting bookings anymore.

Mahindra delisting the Alturas G4 from its website does not come as a surprise as the SUV barely contributed to the company’s sales in the recent past. This is despite the Alturas G4 having a significant price advantage over other full-size ladder frame SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

The Alturas G4 was last available in a single, fully loaded 4x2 high variant that was launched in September for a price of ₹30.68 lakh (ex-showroom). This new variant replaced the erstwhile 4x2 and 4x4 variants that the SUV was previously available with. Few dealerships still have unsold stock of the 4x2 high variant, although it is only available in limited colour options and has a waiting period of up to four months. Bookings, however, can only be made at a Mahindra dealership, and not online.

The Alturas G4 which was a rebadged SsangYong Rexton was assembled in India from CKD (completely knocked down) kits. South Korean carmaker SsangYong was previously owned by Mahindra, but was sold to Edison Motors earlier this year. Unavailability of CKD kits from SsangYong also explains why production of the SUV has stopped. The final nail in the coffin could be the upcoming RDE emission norms that come into effect from April 2023. Recalibrating a slow selling model for RDE is expensive which could be the reason why it could be discontinued.

The Alturas G4 was last available with a 181hp, 420Nm, 2.2-litre diesel engine that came mated to a Mercedes-sourced 7-speed automatic transmission.

There are no immediate plans to replace the Alturas G4 with a new model. As it stands, the Scorpio N qualifies as a spiritual successor to the Alturas G4, with Mahindra claiming the former to be its new ‘D-segment SUV’, while the XUV700 will be the brand’s new flagship model.