Mahindra Bolero standardises dual airbags

10 February 2022 13:48 IST

Mahindra has silently updated the Bolero with a passenger airbag to comply with the new norms requiring all vehicles to be fitted with dual airbags. The model previously only came with a driver airbag.

The addition of a passenger side airbag has come at a cost with prices going up by ₹ 14,000-16,000 depending on the variant. The Bolero is currently priced between ₹ 8.85 lakh-9.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

With the addition of an airbag to the passenger side of the dashboard, Mahindra has also tweaked the interiors slightly. Previously, the Bolero came with a chunky grab handle on the passenger side dashboard. That, however, has now been replaced with a regular dashboard panel and a new faux wood garnish on the passenger side, similar to the wood-finish on the central console around the AC vents and music system.

Mahindra was also expected to introduce new dual-tone colour options on the Bolero, examples of which were also spied on test before. However, the Bolero continues to be on sale with just three monotone paint options — white, silver and brown.

Apart from the addition of a passenger side airbag, there aren’t any other changes to the Bolero’s equipment list. This means that it continues with features such as a Bluetooth-enabled music system with AUX and USB connectivity, manual air-conditioning, power steering and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Other safety features include ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and speed alert as standard across the range.

Under the hood, the Bolero continues with the same 75hp, 210Nm, 1.5-litre, three-cylinder diesel mHawk75 engine, which comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox sending power to the rear wheels only.