Mahindra Alturas G4 2WD High variant launched

Mahindra has launched a new variant of its range-topping Alturas G4 SUV. Called the 2WD High, it is priced at ₹30.68 lakh and is now the only variant in the Alturas G4’s line-up. Mahindra no longer offers the base 2WD and the 4X4 variants of the SUV.

The 2WD High boasts the same equipment as the erstwhile 4WD variant, and there is no change when it comes to the powertrain.

With this price tag, the Alturas G4 undercuts its chief competitor, the Toyota Fortuner diesel 2WD automatic (₹37.18 lakh), by ₹6.5 lakh. It is also cheaper than the base MG Gloster diesel (₹32 lakh) by ₹1.32 lakh.

Previously, the Alturas G4 was available in 2WD and 4X4 variants, with the latter being better equipped of the two. The 2WD variant missed out on a few features that were available on the 4X4, including rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, powered tailgate, electronic driver seat adjust with memory function, and side and curtain airbags. The new 2WD High variant, however, now mirrors the equipment of the 4X4.

In addition to the aforementioned features, it gets equipment including 18-inch alloys, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof and ambient lighting. The Alturas G4’s powertrain continues to be powered by a 181hp, 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with a Mercedes-sourced 7-speed automatic transmission.

The slow-selling Alturas G4 rivals body-on-frame SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X and the recently updated MG Gloster. Amongst its ladder frame competitors, the Alturas G4 is currently the most affordable. It also takes on the monocoque-based Jeep Meridian SUV, prices for which start at ₹29.90 lakh.