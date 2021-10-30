Mahindra aims at delivering 14,000 units of XUV700

30 October 2021 15:11 IST

Mahindra has announced it plans to deliver 14,000 units of the new XUV700 by mid-January next year. However, it has also stated that deliveries could be delayed, subject to availability of semiconductors. The carmaker opened the order books for the SUV on October 7, seeing a strong demand with the first 50,000 bookings accounted for in the first two days and crossing 65,000 units within two weeks.

The carmaker will commence the delivery of its petrol SUV from October 30 with diesel variants set to reach customers almost a month later.

Mahindra aims to target an average delivery of 5,600 units each month.

The XUV700 is available in two product lines — the entry-level MX and the higher AdrenoX (AX) series. The latter is further split into three trim levels — AX3, AX5 and AX7. Depending on the variant and powertrain, the XUV700 can be had in a 5- or a 7-seat layout. Mahindra also offers a ‘Luxury Pack’ on the range topping AX7 trim, that adds numerous features like a Sony 3D surround sound system, 360-degree camera, electrically deployable door handles, blind spot monitor, wireless phone charger and an electronic parking brake for an additional ₹ 1.8 lakh.

Powering Mahindra’s flagship product is either a 200hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel mill that puts out 155hp in the MX version and a stronger 185hp in the AX variants. Both engines get a 6-speed manual gearbox for the entry-level MX, but are offered with an optional 6-speed automatic in the AX series. Notably, the diesel-automatic combo also boasts of an optional AWD setup with the top-spec AX7 trim.