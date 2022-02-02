Made-in-India Nissan Magnite exports expanded to 15 nations

02 February 2022 10:24 IST

Having launched the Magnite in our market in December 2020, Nissan India commenced exports for the model in June last year. Initially, the compact SUV was only being shipped to Indonesia and South Africa, but now, the automaker has expanded the export market to 13 other nations.

The made-in-India Magnite is now sold in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania and Malawi. In the second half of 2020, Nissan managed to ship out a total of 6,344 units of the Magnite.

In India, the SUV has gathered 78,000 bookings, and the company has confirmed that over 42,000 units have been built so far.

Under the hood, the Nissan Magnite is available with two petrol engine options. The first is a 72hp, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine, and the second is a 100hp, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol unit.

Both engines are available with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The turbo-petrol is also offered with the choice of a CVT automatic gearbox (which produces 8Nm less than the manual). The Magnite is available in five trims — XE, XL, XV Executive, XV, XV Premium. Waiting period for the Magnite currently extends up to three months in most cities.

The Magnite is positioned in the competitive compact SUV segment where it rivals the likes of the Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Toyota Urban Cruiser. Prices for the Magnite currently range between ₹ 5.75 lakhand ₹ 10.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).