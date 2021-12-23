Look out for Street Twin EC1, Rocket 3 R 221 and GT 221 special editions from Triumph

23 December 2021 18:10 IST

Triumph has launched the new special edition of Street Twin EC1 and Rocket 3 R 221 and Rocket 3 GT edition motorcycles in India.

This special edition Triumph Street Twin EC1’s paint job is inspired from the custom classic motorcycle culture in East London and its tank features new Matt Aluminum Silver and Matt Silver Ice dual tone colours. A subtle, hand-painted silver coach lining adds to the visual appeal and so does the new EC1 graphics and badge. There is a similar silver colour on the side panels and the mudguards which contrasts with the blacked-out engine, wheels, mirror and headlight bowl.

Mechanically, there are no changes. The bike is powered by a 900cc, twin cylinder engine that makes 65hp and 80Nm.

The bikes feature a striking Red Hopper colour on the fuel tank that contrasts with the black side panels and rear bodywork. The headlight bowl, flyscreen and radiator cowl are also finished in black. A special 221 graphic runs across the knee recesses on the tank and there is another set of graphics on the tank top of the tank, denoting the Rocket 3’s mental specifications — 2458cc engine, 110.2mm bore and 85.9mm stroke, 167hp and 221Nm.

The rest of the mechanicals, including the electronics suite, is the same as on the standard models.

The Triumph Street Twin EC1 will set you back by ₹ 8.85 lakh. The Rocket 3 R 221 retails at ₹ 20.80 lakh, while the Rocket 3 GT 221 is ₹21.40 lakh. These special edition motorcycles are available for one year only.