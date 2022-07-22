Long-range Ather 450X, 450 Plus Gen 3 launched

Ather Energy has launched the Gen 3 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters, priced at ₹1.39 lakh and ₹1.17 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 450X is ₹1,000 dearer than before in Delhi, while across India, the price has increased by approximately ₹5,000. However, the price hike of the Bengaluru-based EV start-up’s new models will be different for each city.

The biggest change on the Ather 450X and 450 Plus is the inclusion of a larger 3.7kWh (usable: 3.24kWh in 450X, 2.6kWh in 450 Plus) battery pack, up from the outgoing version’s 2.9kWh (usable: 2.6kWh in 450X, 2.23kWh in 450 Plus) unit. This results in the 450X’s ARAI-certified range going up to 146km from 116km of the previous model, with the real world range going up to 105km (Eco mode) from 85km. For the 450 Plus, ARAI range is up to 108km from 100km, while the real world range is up to 85km (Eco mode) from 70km. The larger battery pack has also resulted in the kerb weight going up slightly for both scooters, from 108kg to 111.6kg.

Ather has also uprated the electric motor’s maximum output on the 450X to 6.2kW (Warp mode). The 450 Plus continues to be rated at 5.4kW peak, and continuous output and torque figures for both versions remain the same, at 3.3kW and 26Nm (450X), 22Nm (450 Plus).

The company has also given both scooters wider 100/80-12 rear tyres, up from the 90/90-12 of the outgoing versions. Ather says this provides them with better grip in all weather conditions and a shorter braking distance. Both electric scooters also get new single-cast, aluminium rear view mirrors, which are said to be better in terms of visibility and reliability, and a new aluminium sidestep.

Ather has also upgraded the RAM of the dashboard to a 2GB unit, up from 1GB of the previous versions.