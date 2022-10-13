Lexus launches updated ES 300h sedan in India

Lexus has introduced an updated version of its ES 300h sedan for a starting price of ₹59.71 lakh, which tops out at ₹65.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it up to ₹3.96 lakh more expensive than the previous model. The update involves a tweaked Lexus logo, revised interiors with more storage spaces and additional equipment. This update comes just a year after the facelift was launched in India in October 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The update brings subtle changes to the car’s interiors by adding more storage space in the cabin. Additionally, the ES gets a few more features such as a new voice recognition system and a ‘profile function’ that enables users to personalise multimedia settings. It also gets wireless Apple CarPlay support, although Android Auto functionality is still wired.

Apart from that, as before, the sedan comes well equipped with features such as heads-up display, three-zone climate control, power recline rear seats, hands free boot lid opening, a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, and more.

The update brings no mechanical change and the ES 300h continues to be powered by a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain. The system pairs a 178hp, 2.5-litre petrol engine with an 88kW permanent magnet electric motor that has a total output of 218hp. The power is sent to the front wheels via a CVT gearbox.