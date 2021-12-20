Lexus developing all-electric supercar as LFA successor

20 December 2021 16:31 IST

Lexus is working on a successor to the LFA and is set to launch it by 2030. Shown in concept form as part of the unveiling of 15 new Toyota and Lexus EV concepts, the model is described as “a battery-EV sports car which inherits the driving taste, or the ‘secret sauce’, of the performance cultivated via the development of the LFA”.

Lexus is targeting a 0-100kph time in “the low two-second range” and a range of over 690km. The supercar concept has been earmarked as a possible early recipient of solid state batteries — parent company Toyota recently revealed its plans to install these in production EVs from the middle of the decade.

Before that, however, the firm will deploy solid state batteries first in hybrid cars, which will allow it to “test and evaluate the technology” before rolling it out to pure-electric equivalents.

The concept bears minimal resemblance to any Lexus model currently on sale, with a long bonnet (despite its lack of an engine) lending itself to a distinctive cab-rear silhouette. It is clearly a hardcore proposition, with low-profile tyres, a prominent aero package, gaping air intakes and even a red tow strap at the front which hints at its intended track use billing.

Lexus will officially reveal its first bespoke EV, the RZ crossover, in the coming months, ahead of a market launch before mid-2022. The SUV was shown alongside the supercar in near-production-ready form.