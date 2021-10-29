LEVC TX London Taxi headed to India

29 October 2021 11:28 IST

The iconic London Taxi is set to go on sale in India. Known as the LEVC TX the range extender battery electric vehicle is manufactured by Geely-owned London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC). The manufacturer of the TX, has partnered with Exclusive Motors, who are also the distributors of a few other luxury brands in India.

Satya Bagla, managing director, Exclusive Motors, said, “India is an emerging market for electric vehicles, and there could not be a better time for LEVC to make its foray into the country. The technology, aesthetics and practicality of the vehicle is certain to win over Indian customers in the days to come.”

According to LEVC, the latest TX that was unveiled in 2017 has been built using aluminium bonding technology, ensuring the structure is light enough to offset the battery mass. Its styling combines old and new: the Hackney Carriage bodystyle is instantly recognisable as a London cab, but it has a contemporary front end that uses LED running light tech and simplified styling lines throughout.

The TX is marginally taller than its predecessor (the TX4) and, at 4,860mm, is also around 280mm longer. The rear passenger door is rear-hinged to offer elegant access to its six-passenger cabin.

As opposed to the older London Cab, which was powered by a diesel engine, the LEVC TX is a range extender electric vehicle. It drives in full-electric mode and is recharged by a Volvo-sourced 81hp, 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. It can also be charged externally, with the charge connectors mounted on both sides of the grille.

The new TX is fitted with a 33kWh battery pack supplied by LG Chem, which powers a 110kW Siemens-built electric motor. When the battery pack has insufficient charge to power the vehicle, the petrol engine provides charge to the battery. This makes the TX a range-extending EV rather than a hybrid.