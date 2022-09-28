Last Lamborghini Aventador rolls off factory line

Lamborghini has rolled out the last Aventador supercar off its production line — the LP 780-4 Ultimae — which is also the brand’s last ICE-only V12 production car. The final Ultimae marked the Sant’Agata-based manufacturer’s end of the Aventador’s 11-year run. The supercar will be replaced by a plug-in hybrid, which will be revealed later this year.

The Aventador Ultimae produces 10hp more than the Aventador SVJ at 780hp, making it the most powerful production Lamborghini. There is the Aventador-based Essenza SCV12 that makes 819hp, but it is only meant for track use.

The Ultimae’s peak torque of 720Nm is the same as the SVJ, but with a top speed of 356kph and a 0-100 time of just 2.8 seconds, it edges ahead of the SVJ as the fastest road-going Aventador.

The production of the Ultimae was limited to 350 coupes and 250 roadsters — each sold with a numbered plaque and offered in a range of unique colours, with the roadsters getting an exposed carbon fibre roof panel as an option. The Ultimae was also subtly distinguished from other Aventadors by a unique styling package, which according to Lamborghini, took the best components of the Aventador S and SVJ.

The Aventador’s plug-in hybrid replacement will be a stepping stone to pure electric Lamborghini models coming in the future. The Huracan and Urus will also be electrified and an all-electric model will be introduced in the second half of this decade.

The plug-in hybrid will still be paired to a large capacity V12, in line with company boss Stephan Winkelmann’s commitment to the emotional appeal of its supercars.

The Aventador made its debut at the Geneva motor show as a replacement for the Murcielago. Since then, Lamorghini has expanded the Aventador range by introducing S, Super Veloce (SV), SVJ and Ultimae models, with each model being available in both coupe and roadster guises. The Aventador also gave rise to several special edition models like the Aventador J, Veneno, Centenario and the Sian FKP37.