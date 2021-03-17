Land Rover Defender is 2021 Women’s World Car of the Year

17 March 2021 12:36 IST

In the 2021 edition of the Women’s World Car of the Year awards, the Land Rover Defender was adjudged the 2021 Women’s World Car of The Year. The Defender was a part of nine finalists consisting of cars and SUVs that were adjudged the winners in individual categories of the 2021 Women’s World Car awards in late February.

The jury for the 2021 awards comprised 50 women motoring journalists from 38 countries on five continents.

Advertising

Advertising