Lamborghini Urus S launched

April 14, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

Lamborghini India has launched the Urus S, with prices starting at ₹4.18 crore (ex-showroom, India). It is the second model in the Urus line-up apart from the Urus Performante, which is priced from ₹4.22 crore (ex-showroom, India).

The Urus S is a more luxury and customisation-oriented version of the two models, sitting below the driver-focused Urus Performante. The Urus S made its global debut in September last year, as a replacement for the outgoing Urus.

Powering the Urus S is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 as the Urus Performante, producing 666hp and 850Nm of torque. While the Urus Performante can sprint from 0-100kph in a claimed 3.3 seconds, the Urus S manages it in 3.5 seconds (claimed). Power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The suspension set-up is one of the major differences between the Urus S and Urus Performante. While the latter adopted a sportier, lowered, fixed coil spring for better handling, the Urus S retains the air suspension from before. Not only will this allow the Urus S to alter its ride height, but it will also give it a better ride quality. This will allow the Urus S to get three off-road modes — Sabbia, Neve and Terra (Sand, Snow and Mud) — in addition to Strada, Sport and Corsa (Street, Sport and Track) modes. The Urus Performante, however, only gets a single off-road mode, ‘Rally’, because of the lack of air springs.

The Urus S gets the same cosmetic upgrades as the Urus Performante that includes the new bumper, a new bonnet with cooling vents and a slightly reprofiled bumper. However, a partially exposed carbon-fibre bonnet and a carbon-fibre roof are available as an option on the Urus Performante.

On the inside, the Urus S gets the same interior design as the Urus Performante but uses different material. Where the Urus Performante has a Black Alcantara interior as standard, the interior in the Urus S gets leather as standard but can be customised to get an Alcantara interior as well. Lamborghini will also allow a greater degree of customisation on the Urus S by offering a wider choice of material.

