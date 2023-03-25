Lamborghini Urus S comes to India

March 25, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

Lamborghini is set to launch the Urus S in India on April 13. The carmaker currently has only the Urus Performante on sale in India priced at ₹4.22 crore (ex-showroom). The comfort-based Urus S is likely to be priced below the Performante.

The Urus concept was showcased to the world at the 2012 Beijing Auto Show as a relatively ‘sensible’ family car by Lamborghini standards. Since its inception, it was clear the gamble that Lamborghini took paid off. The SUV officially debuted in 2018 and Lamborghini hit the 20,000-unit sales milestone in 2022, which makes the Urus the bestselling Lamborghini ever.

The Urus S was launched globally in September 2022, as Lamborghini replaced the outgoing Urus from its line-up with the Urus Performante and the Urus S.

The Lamborghini Urus S is similar yet slightly different from the Performante. Both models have a similar design and shape, however the Urus S features a single-tone bonnet with cooling vents as opposed to the dual-tone bonnet on the Urus Performante. Lamborghini has also incorporated some design changes into the front and rear bumpers of the Urus S.

The same treatment continues to the interior of the Urus S and while there are no significant design changes, the material used is different. Globally, Lamborghini offers customers the Ad Personam program, which allows them to personalise their vehicle in details such as selecting the colour and type of seam stitches for the interior and it is expected the same will apply to the Indian market too.

The Lamborghini Urus S shares the same engine with the Performante — a 666hp, 4.0-litre, V8 twin-turbo petrol engine that is shared by the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, although in a different state of tune. The 666 horses are sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed torque converter gearbox and the 0-100kph time has been reduced for the Urus S, from 3.6 to 3.5 seconds.

The main difference between the Urus Performante and the S is the suspension. With the performance-oriented Performante, Lamborghini decided to ride it on lowered, fixed coil springs. However, since the Urus S is more comfort-focused, the car sits on adaptive air suspension like the first iteration of the Urus.

The return to the original suspension also sees the return of multiple traction-control modes that were not offered on the Performante. The traction control modes the Urus S receives are the Sabbia, Neve and Terra (Sand, Snow and Mud), in addition to Strada, Sport and Corsa (Street, Sport and Track), while the Urus Performante gets a single ‘Rally’ mode.

In July last year, Lamborghini delivered the 200th unit of Urus in India. During 2022, Lamborghini sold 92 vehicles in India while recording a 33% annual growth.

Lamborghini currently offers seven variants of the Huracan in the Indian market, along with the Urus Performante. On March 29, Lamborghini is set to globally launch its new 1,000hp, plug-in supercar, which will be the successor to the Aventador and is likely to make its way to India later this year.

