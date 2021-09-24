Lamborghini sales cross 300 unit mark in India

Lamborghini announced that it has crossed the 300-unit sales mark in India. The milestone was achieved in the 15 years since Lamborghini first started operations here.

Lamborghini first entered India in 2006 in partnership with a dealer before making its official entry in 2012. From 2006 until 2012, Lamborghini sold cars in small numbers, but post 2012, there was a noticeable spike in sales. The introduction of the Urus in 2018 boosted the sales figures to such an extent that today more than a third of Lamborghinis sold in India now are Urus SUVs. The company delivered the 100th Urus in India earlier this year.

Commenting on the milestone, Sharad Agarwal, head of Lamborghini India, said, “We are delighted to announce the delivery of 300 Lamborghini cars in India. This year we have seen the exciting launches of the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder, Urus Pearl Capsule and Urus Graphite Capsule, as well as the Huracán STO in India. We also delivered the 100th Urus in India in the first quarter, creating a benchmark of performance for the fastest 100 deliveries in the super luxury sportscar segment. This is a significant achievement in the super luxury segment in India and we are extremely thrilled to celebrate the success with Lamborghini owners.”

FY2021 has proven to be successful for Lamborghini India as it doubled its volumes, bucking the trend that saw every other luxury carmaker in the country lose significant sales in the face of the pandemic.