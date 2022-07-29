Motoring

Lamborghini India sells 200 Urus SUVs

Team AutocarJuly 29, 2022 12:09 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 12:09 IST

Lamborghini has announced that it has delivered the 200th Urus in India, with the SUV accounting for nearly 50% of all Lambos ever sold in the country. It took the brand under four years to reach this milestone, and it translates to a delivery rate of one Urus per week — the same rate of delivery Lamborghini had with the Urus before the global pandemic.

Back in March 2022, Lamborghini India said it had sold 400 cars since it began its operations in 2007. The Urus was launched in India in January 2018, with deliveries starting the following September. In March 2021, the Urus crossed the 100-unit sales milestone — the next 100 Urus units were sold in just 16 months.

The average waiting period for Lamborghinis across the range is currently between eight to 12 months in India.

Incidentally, the Urus has also been driving sales for the Huracan and the Aventador in India. Some Urus buyers have come back wanting to experience Lamborghini’s super-sports cars; this has been facilitated by interactions within the community as well as experiential programmes organised by the brand.

