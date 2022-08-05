Motoring

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica to roll out

Team AutocarAugust 05, 2022 12:09 IST
August 05, 2022

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica — globally unveiled in April this year — will be launched in India on August 25. The Huracan Tecnica slots between the standard Huracan Evo and the track-focused STO version, both of which are already on sale in the Indian market

The Huracan Tecnica is making it to India just five months after its global unveil, a remarkable feat for such a high-end supercar. In fact, Lamborghini confirms that customer orders have already been coming in.

The carmaker has been on a success spree of late in India, having delivered the 200th unit of the Urus recently. Sharad Agarwal, head of Lamborghini India, says, “Urus has been driving sales for the company’s super-sports cars, which could explain the prompt interest in the Tecnica.”

The mechanical underpinnings are the same as on the STO — 640hp, 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine sending power only to the rear wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It, however, skips on the wild aerodynamics package and weight-saving regime of the more hardcore STO.

