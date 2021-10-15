KTM’s new RC125, RC200 hit the road

15 October 2021 18:47 IST

KTM has launched the new RC125 and RC 200 in India priced at ₹ 1.82 lakh and ₹ 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. Despite getting a new look and a few more features, their introductory prices place the new bikes almost on par with the ones they replace.

Characterising the fresh design is a large single-piece headlight (LED on the 200, halogen on the 125) similar to those seen on the Duke line-up. The redesign is comprehensive, with the front and side fairings, and tail section all having been overhauled. The sub-frame is now a bolt-on unit to simplify crash repairs and the fuel-tank has grown to a reasonable 13.7 litres.

Under the surface, there is new LCD instrumentation and comfier ergonomics (including adjustable clip-ons). The wheels, brakes and frame are all lighter than before, bringing weight (without fuel) to 150kg and 151kg, respectively.

The updated RC 390 is expected early next year, with all the updates that these two bikes have just received, as well as more goodies like a quickshifter and Bluetooth-equipped TFT dash. As a result, it is likely to have a slightly steeper price as compared to the 125 and 200.