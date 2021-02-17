KTM’s new 250 Adventure beckons

17 February 2021 13:48 IST

It is firm yet absorbent ride is exactly the same as the 390’s — one of the many features it shares with its bigger sibling

The 250cc segment had every type of motorcycle on sale, except for an Adventure tourer. While KTM’s new 250 Adventure plugs that void, does it have the performance to keep one engaged?

The KTM 250 Adventure is essentially a KTM 390 Adventure with a smaller displacement engine and a shorter features list; which explains why it looks exactly the same.

KTM, however, has managed to play with colour schemes to try and differentiate the 250 and 390 ADVs. As is the case with the body panels, the riding position is the same as in the 390 Adventure. This means you are seated on a spacious perch with a commanding view of the road ahead aided by the 855mm tall seat. The seat height remains a concern for short riders, and anyone below 5ft 7in will find it difficult to get their feet firmly on the ground.

Since the 250 had to be positioned below the 390, it loses out on a chunk of features to arrive at the desired price point. Hence, a halogen headlamp instead of an LED unit and a simple LCD display in place of the 390’s fancy Bluetooth-enabled colour TFT display. The 250 also doesn’t get the 390’s up and down quickshifter, traction control and cornering ABS. The KTM 250 Adventure’s 248.8cc engine is identical to the one in the KTM 250 Duke and the Husqvarna 250s, down to even the state of tune (30hp/24Nm). While accelerating, the engine only begins to come alive post 4,000 rpm, with a notable surge after 7,500 rpm and all the way to the 10,500 rpm limiter. The engine’s happy-to-rev nature is appreciated but the accompanying buzz one feels, especially in the pegs, isn’t welcome. That said, vibrations are reasonably controlled between 80-100kph. The engine can hold 120kph too, if you are willing to ignore the buzz, but anything beyond that and it begins to feel stressed.

Performance is adequate for most users or first time ADV owners, and the tall sixth gear makes it easy to cruise at 100kph. The other benefit of such gearing is good fuel efficiency. The 250 Adventure returned 40.2kpl on the highway, with the figure dropping to 33.5kpl while negotiating city traffic.

In terms of ride quality, the 250’s firm yet absorbent ride is exactly the same as the 390’s — it is comfortable enough for the most part. As with the other 250s, the ADV doesn’t get the sintered pads from the 390. The result is a dull feel at the lever and a bit of brake fade under repeated hard braking.

The KTM 250 Adventure is a very likeable 250cc motorcycle. What stops us from going all out and recommending it is the ₹2.52 lakh asking price. Ideally, the 250 Adventure should have been ₹15,000-20,000 cheaper to make for an attractive option. At the current price, it has no competition but sits close to the BMW G 310 GS and even the KTM 390 Adventure, both offering so much more power and features.

If you can afford the KTM 390 Adventure, we recommend that you go ahead. But if budget is a constraint, the 250 Adventure is an interesting proposition.