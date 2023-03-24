KTM Super Duke 1290 revealed

March 24, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST

KTM has revealed the 2023 iteration of its 1290 Super Duke RR (the previous one being in 2021). As before, the Austrian marque has used the already manic 1290 Super Duke R as a starting point and dialled it up to 11.

The most noteworthy detail about the 1290 Super Duke RR is that it weighs 180kg (dry), while pushing out 180hp from its monstrous 1,301cc V-Twin engine. Those specs translate to this machine boasting a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio — if you consider the bike having no fluids or fuel.

This lightweight figure has been achieved by using specialised components such as a full carbon fibre-subframe, lightweight bespoke full-adjustable WP suspension components and a plethora of CNC machine components scattered all over the bike. The bike comes with an Akrapovic slip-on exhaust as standard, and if that does not do it for the customer, a titanium full-system exhaust is available as an optional extra.

To help the rider put down all this power, the 1290 Super Duke RR comes with a comprehensive suite of rider aids and gets the Track pack as standard. This is available as an extra on the standard bike.

For 2023, there is a new paint scheme on offer which combines a glossy black/carbon base resplendent with white and orange highlights.

As was the case with the 2021 iteration, the Super Duke RR is limited to just 500 units worldwide and is available to purchase only through a select few KTM dealers.

While the 1290 Super Duke RR is all about no-holds-barred performance, KTM has an interesting new model in the works that is set to pair performance with usability — the resurrected SMT or Super Moto Touring. Like the old 990 SMT, this is based on the ADV bike, but with 17-inch wheels at both ends. The new SMT gets the body style and low slung fuel tanks of the current middleweight KTM adventure bikes.

This bike may also be the first KTM model to debut the upcoming 990cc parallel-twin engine, which has been spied testing as the RC 990 overseas. Back in the day, KTM used to sell a V-twin 990 SMT, which used the underpinnings from the erstwhile 990 Super Duke (its flagship at the time). This bike was kitted with a comprehensive front fairing, a seat suited for long days in the saddle and provision to mount luggage.

