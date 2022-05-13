KTM, Husqvarna prices hiked

KTM and Husqvarna increase the price of their product line-ups this month. In recent weeks, two-wheeler manufacturers such as TVS, Royal Enfield, Bajaj and Yamaha also hiked the price of their vehicles.

The Austrian manufacturer has hiked prices across its range of street naked, adventure and supersport motorcycles. At ₹ 2.42 lakh, KTM’s 250 Adventure now costs ₹ 6,304 more.

As far as its racetrack-oriented supersport motorcycles go, the RC 125 is now dearer by ₹ 4,982 and starts at ₹ 1.87 lakh, while the larger capacity RC 200, at ₹ 2.13 lakh, has gone up by ₹ 4,544.

However, it is the 390 Duke that sees the largest jump at ₹ 6,419. The street naked now costs ₹ 2.94 lakh. The Duke 250 is also more expensive by ₹ 6,272, which sees its price tag swell up to ₹ 2.35 lakh. The smallest offerings in the Duke line-up, the 125 and 200, also see an increment of ₹ 5,312 and ₹ 4,544, respectively. The Duke 125 now costs ₹ 1.76 lakh, while the Duke 200, costs ₹ 1.90 lakh.

KTM recently launched the updated 390 Adventure at ₹ 3.35 lakh. The brand’s upcoming RC 390 was also revealed on its website before the official launch, but it was taken down shortly after.

Meanwhile, Swedish manufacturer Husqvarna has also hiked prices across its range. The Husqvarna 250 twins, Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250, both see a hike of ₹ 7,130, and are priced at ₹ 2.18 lakh and ₹ 2.17 lakh, respectively.

TVS hikes prices of Apache RTR, NTorq 125

TVS has increased the price of its motorcycles and scooters. The Raider sees the largest jump with a hike of ₹ 1,620, for both the Drum and Disc brake variants. The Raider now comes at ₹ 84,573. For the TVS Radeon, all variants except the base see a price hike of ₹ 950. Meanwhile, prices for the Star City Plus Disc variant have gone up by ₹ 1,000. Similarly, the TVS Sport’s prices have also increased by ₹ 1,000 and ₹ 1,168 for the kick start and electric start variants, respectively, with the bike now starting from ₹ 60,130.

TVS’ Apache range of sporty motorcycles also gets a price hike of up to ₹ 2,100 this month. Prices for the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V (from ₹ 1.11 lakh), RTR 160 4V (from ₹ 1.19 lakh), RTR 180 (₹ 1.18 lakh) and 200 4V (from ₹ 1.38 lakh) have all increased by ₹ 2,100. Prices for the standard Apache RR 310 (Rs 2.60 lakh) has increased by a nominal Rs 90, while the RTR 165 RP sees no change in price (Rs 1.45 lakh).

As for the scooters, the Jupiter 125’s Drum brake variant receives the largest price hike of ₹ Rs 2,350 and its range now starts at ₹ 78,175. The aforementioned scooter’s Drum Alloy, and Disc variants have also gone up by ₹ 2,300, while the Jupiter 110 has received a ₹ 1,373 increase in price for all variants.

Meanwhile, all variants of the TVS NTorq 125, except the recently launched XT, cost ₹ 1,461 more with the range now starting at ₹ 77,106. Prices for the TVS Zest have gone up by ₹ 1,400 as well, and it is now priced at ₹ 67,016. Similarly, the Scooty Pep Plus has receives a ₹ 1,400 increase (starts at ₹ 60,334) for all Gloss and Matte paint shades, except for the Princess Pink Gloss which has gone down by ₹ 300. Prices for TVS’ i-Qube electric scooter, however, remain unchanged (₹ 1.01 lakh).

Other two wheeler manufacturers like Royal Enfield, Bajaj and Yamaha have also announced price hikes this month.