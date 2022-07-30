Motoring

KTM, Husqvarna hike prices

Team AutocarJuly 30, 2022 11:08 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 11:08 IST

KTM and Husqvarna hike the prices of their bikes across their entire range yet again, with the increase ranging from ₹1,427 to ₹2,148, depending on the model. 

The entire KTM 390 range has seen a hike of ₹2,148 and prices now stand at ₹2,96,230 for the 390 Duke, ₹3,16,070 for the RC 390 and ₹3,37,043 for the 390 Adventure. 

Meanwhile, prices for the 250cc KTMs and the 125 Duke have gone up by ₹2,099. Currently, the 125 Duke is priced at ₹1,78,041, while the 250 Duke and Adventure are priced at ₹2,37,222 and ₹2,44,205, respectively. 

The Husqvarna range also sees an identical price hike of ₹2,099, with the bikes setting you back by ₹2,19,251 for the Vitpilen 250 and ₹2,19,878 for the Svartpilen 250.

KTM’s 200cc range has seen prices go up by ₹1,427, which has resulted in the 200 Duke costing ₹1,91,693 and the RC 200 costing ₹2,14,688.

The smallest sportbike from the Austrian marque, the RC 125, has seen a price hike of ₹1,779 bringing its price up to ₹1,88,640.

