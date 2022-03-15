KTM faces supply issues for 390 Duke

Semiconductor issues continue to plague the industry, with the last month being particularly gloomy. The issue is affecting premium motorcycles, in particular, and KTM dealers are facing supply issues for the 390 Duke. Dealerships in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi and Bengaluru have reported a lack of availability for this motorcycle and are quoting waiting periods of up to 45 days for delivery.

Dealers say the TFT display used on the 390 Duke, is not available as the global semiconductor shortage continues to rage. While this TFT is shared by both the Duke 390 and the 390 Adventure, KTM appears to be in a difficult situation of having to ration its limited semiconductor supply between models. At present, the updated 390 Adventure and RC 390 — which will soon be launched — are taking precedence over the 390 Duke.

The 2022 390 Adventure is just round the corner and is expected to receive updated colour schemes, among other things. Meanwhile, the new RC 390 has received a more comprehensive update, and is likely to be launched towards the end of March.

Unlike the other 390s, the 390 Duke is not in line for updates anytime soon, and the shortage of supply is not linked to a model year update arriving anytime soon. KTM is, however, working on the next-generation 390 Duke, and has been spotted testing a significantly updated motorcycle with more comprehensive changes, especially in the chassis department. This is still some time away, and the earliest it can be expected to be seen is at the end of this year. The KTM 390 Duke comes with a 43hp, 37Nm, 373.2cc, single-cylinder engine.