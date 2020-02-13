Motoring

KTM 390 Adventure first ride and review

Video review of KTM 390 Adventure

With increasing success of its rather stripped-down but sporty models, KTM has made waves in the Indian market. Here we have another one from the KTM stable - the KTM 390 Adventure. So does the new machine on two wheels match up to expectations? And what's special about it? Watch to find out...

