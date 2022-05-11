KTM 2022 RC 390 price announced

KTM reveals the price for its 2022 RC 390 ahead of its launch — ₹ 3.14 lakh.

The new RC 390 costs ₹ 36,000 more than the outgoing version. For the extra cash, you get cosmetic, mechanical and feature changes.

In terms of appearance, the new RC 390 adopts the same fairing design, split seats and alloy wheels as the updated RC 125 and RC 200 that are already on sale. The RC 390 does get different colour options (KTM Factory Racing Blue and KTM Electronic Orange) and a side-slung exhaust end-can.

The 2022 KTM RC 390 gets an adjustable suspension. Other new features include an LED headlight and a Bluetooth-equipped TFT instrument cluster, both of which the 390 Duke has had since 2017. The latest RC 390 is also equipped with electronic rider aids like traction control and cornering ABS, and a larger 13.7-litre fuel tank.

As for the engine, the 2022 RC 390 continues to be powered by KTM’s 373cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled unit. Power output remains unchanged though, at 43.5hp at 9,000rpm. It gets a 6-speed gearbox that is equipped with a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter, the latter of which was earlier only available on the 390 Duke and Adventure.