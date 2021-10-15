Kia’s Sonet Anniversary edition launched

15 October 2021 18:55 IST

Kia has launched the Sonet Anniversary Edition with prices starting at ₹ 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the mid-spec HTX variant, the Anniversary Edition is dearer by ₹ 40,000 and gets cosmetic tweaks compared to the standard model.

The most distinctive cosmetic update are the beefier-looking skid plates on the front and rear bumper; and new skid plates along the sides as well. These are further complimented by tangerine accents on the bumpers, along the doors and centre wheel caps. The Sonet Anniversary Edition also gets a revised grille with orange accents and an Anniversary Edition badge.

The updates to the Anniversary Edition are purely cosmetic with the equipment list unchanged from the standard Sonet HTX.

Advertising

Advertising

The Sonet Anniversary Edition comes with two engine options — 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel — same as the regular HTX variant. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 120hp and 172Nm of torque and comes mated to either a 6-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine develops 100hp and 240Nm when paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and 115hp and 250Nm paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The Sonet Anniversary Edition model is a limited-run one.