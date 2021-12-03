Kia’s names its three-row model Carens

The Kia Carens name has been confirmed for its upcoming 7-seater, which is set to be revealed on December 16. Internally known as the KY, Kia’s fourth model for the Indian market is expected to share its underpinnings with the Seltos, but with a longer wheelbase to accommodate a third row of seats.

The name Carens is not new for Kia, as the brand has had a people mover with the same name on sale overseas. The name will see a comeback on this all-new model, which will be sold in India and overseas. Kia has been testing its upcoming three-row model for a while now, with images of test mules doing the rounds of the internet. These images reveal a model with a design in line with the Seltos but with a larger glasshouse and a longer wheelbase. The Carens is set to be longer than the Seltos, with dimensions expected to be similar to the Hyundai Alcazar.

A teaser video of the exterior also gives a glimpse of the car’s profile, with details such as the unique design of the LED daytime running lights, tail-lamps with a triangular light-guide pattern, and what looks to be a light bar running along the width of the tailgate. Inside, similar to the Sonet and Seltos, the Carens dashboard will be crowned with a high-set touchscreen flanked by a digital instrument cluster that is similar to the one in the Hyundai i20.

While engine details will only be confirmed following the debut, the Carens is expected to use the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as the Seltos. Gearbox options too are expected to be shared.