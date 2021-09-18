Kia updates its Carnival Limousine Plus

Kia has updated the Carnival in India. Prices for the 2021 model start at ₹24.95 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The premium MPV also gets a new top-spec Limousine Plus variant which is priced at ₹33.99 lakh.

On the exterior, the 2021 Carnival gets Kia’s new logo, and all variants of the MPV are now also equipped with 18-inch crystal cut alloy wheels.

The new Limousine Plus variant is loaded with features like an eight-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, an electronic parking brake, 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with seat ventilation, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, two 10.1-inch rear seat entertainment screens and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Kia has revised the second-from-top Limousine variant with a single 10.1-inch rear seat entertainment screen and an auto-dimming internal rear-view mirror. Notably, the outgoing Limousine variant was equipped with dual rear screens, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob and a powered and ventilated driver's seat, all of which are now reserved for the top-spec Limousine Plus variant.

Moreover, premium leatherette seats are now available on the Prestige, Limousine and Limousine Plus trims, with the latter two getting captain seats in the second-row with extendable leg support.

Other than that, the higher-spec Kia Carnival continues to feature LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps, a powered tailgate, a dual-pane sunroof, power-sliding doors, three-zone automatic climate control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility and cruise control. Standard safety equipment on the Carnival includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, rear parking sensors and a rear camera.

The Kia Carnival continues to be powered by a 200hp, 2.2-litre diesel engine. Power is sent to the front wheels via an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Carnival has an claimed fuel efficiency figure of 13.9kpl.