Kia teases Seltos X-Line ahead of launch

Kia is set to expand the Seltos line-up with a blacked-out version of the SUV. The automaker has teased the upcoming model under the ‘Project X’ banner with the SUV expected to take after the Seltos X-Line concept from the 2020 Auto Expo.

The Seltos X-Line concept, came with a special stylistic treatment including a matte grey paint finish and blacked out trim, save for the chrome appliqué along the sideboards. It sported a dark chrome surround for the grille, gloss black trim on the bumper and bronze-coloured elements for the fog lamp housings.

The rear featured a dark chrome bar between the tail lights, and gloss black and bronze trims on the bumper, in addition to a prominent faux skid plate. The alloy wheels also came finished in a darker shade.

It is expected that most of these design touches will be carried forward to the production-spec model.

Coming to the engine, the regular Seltos on sale in our market gets a range of engine options — a 115hp, 1.5-litre petrol with a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT clutchless manual or a CVT auto gearbox; a 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter auto transmission; and a 140hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. All versions get a standard front-wheel-drive configuration. It is likely that Kia will offer the Seltos X-Line with the 1.4 petrol and 1.5 diesel engines.

The standard Kia Seltos is priced at ₹ 9.95-17.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it is likely that the Seltos X-Line will cost a premium over the regular model.