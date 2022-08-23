Kia Sonet X Line to soon hit market

Team Autocar
August 23, 2022 14:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kia is expected to launch the Sonet X Line next month, according to dealer sources. The carmaker has also released a teaser for the compact SUV, which is expected to get the same exterior and interior updates seen on the Seltos X Line launched in September 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser confirms that the Sonet X Line will wear new matte graphite paint, with the grille outline appearing to get a matching finish instead of the chrome one on the standard version. At the sides, the Sonet X Line is expected to get piano black rear-view mirrors, and orange accents on the side door garnish and centre wheel caps.

However, it remains to be seen if the Sonet X Line will receive larger 17-inch alloy wheels instead of the 16-inchers, considering that the Seltos X Line features 18-inch alloys. At the rear, the Sonet X Line is expected to get a blacked-out garnish, an X Line logo on the tailgate, and a blacked-out skid plate with an orange highlight.

On the inside, the Sonet X Line is likely get the ‘Indigo Pera’ leatherette seats with the honeycomb pattern and grey stitching, as seen on the Seltos X Line. The dashboard is expected to be finished in a dual-tone black and grey theme, while the equipment list will likely remain identical to the current top-spec GT Line trim of the standard Sonet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sonet X Line is likely to remain mechanically similar to the standard version and is expected to get the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engines, and is expected to only be offered with automatic gearbox options. The 120hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit will be mated to a 7-speed DCT, while the 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel will be paired to a 6-speed torque converter automatic on the compact SUV.

Upon its launch in India, the Sonet X Line will rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue N Line (set to arrive on September 6), Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300 and the Tata Nexon, and is expected to be priced at a premium over the top-spec Sonet GT line (₹ 12.59 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
The Hindu MetroPlus

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app