Motoring

Kia Sonet X Line to soon hit market

Kia is expected to launch the Sonet X Line next month, according to dealer sources. The carmaker has also released a teaser for the compact SUV, which is expected to get the same exterior and interior updates seen on the Seltos X Line launched in September 2021.

The teaser confirms that the Sonet X Line will wear new matte graphite paint, with the grille outline appearing to get a matching finish instead of the chrome one on the standard version. At the sides, the Sonet X Line is expected to get piano black rear-view mirrors, and orange accents on the side door garnish and centre wheel caps.

However, it remains to be seen if the Sonet X Line will receive larger 17-inch alloy wheels instead of the 16-inchers, considering that the Seltos X Line features 18-inch alloys. At the rear, the Sonet X Line is expected to get a blacked-out garnish, an X Line logo on the tailgate, and a blacked-out skid plate with an orange highlight.

On the inside, the Sonet X Line is likely get the ‘Indigo Pera’ leatherette seats with the honeycomb pattern and grey stitching, as seen on the Seltos X Line. The dashboard is expected to be finished in a dual-tone black and grey theme, while the equipment list will likely remain identical to the current top-spec GT Line trim of the standard Sonet.

The Sonet X Line is likely to remain mechanically similar to the standard version and is expected to get the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engines, and is expected to only be offered with automatic gearbox options. The 120hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit will be mated to a 7-speed DCT, while the 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel will be paired to a 6-speed torque converter automatic on the compact SUV.

Upon its launch in India, the Sonet X Line will rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue N Line (set to arrive on September 6), Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300 and the Tata Nexon, and is expected to be priced at a premium over the top-spec Sonet GT line (₹ 12.59 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi).


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2022 2:08:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/kia-sonet-x-line-to-soon-hit-market/article65800357.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY