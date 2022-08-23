Kia Sonet X Line to soon hit market

Kia is expected to launch the Sonet X Line next month, according to dealer sources. The carmaker has also released a teaser for the compact SUV, which is expected to get the same exterior and interior updates seen on the Seltos X Line launched in September 2021.

The teaser confirms that the Sonet X Line will wear new matte graphite paint, with the grille outline appearing to get a matching finish instead of the chrome one on the standard version. At the sides, the Sonet X Line is expected to get piano black rear-view mirrors, and orange accents on the side door garnish and centre wheel caps.

However, it remains to be seen if the Sonet X Line will receive larger 17-inch alloy wheels instead of the 16-inchers, considering that the Seltos X Line features 18-inch alloys. At the rear, the Sonet X Line is expected to get a blacked-out garnish, an X Line logo on the tailgate, and a blacked-out skid plate with an orange highlight.

On the inside, the Sonet X Line is likely get the ‘Indigo Pera’ leatherette seats with the honeycomb pattern and grey stitching, as seen on the Seltos X Line. The dashboard is expected to be finished in a dual-tone black and grey theme, while the equipment list will likely remain identical to the current top-spec GT Line trim of the standard Sonet.

The Sonet X Line is likely to remain mechanically similar to the standard version and is expected to get the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engines, and is expected to only be offered with automatic gearbox options. The 120hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit will be mated to a 7-speed DCT, while the 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel will be paired to a 6-speed torque converter automatic on the compact SUV.

Upon its launch in India, the Sonet X Line will rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue N Line (set to arrive on September 6), Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300 and the Tata Nexon, and is expected to be priced at a premium over the top-spec Sonet GT line (₹ 12.59 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi).