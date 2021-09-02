Kia Seltos X Line rolls out

02 September 2021 18:05 IST

The Kia Seltos X Line variant joins the mid-size SUV’s range as the new top-spec model. It is priced at ₹17.79 lakh for the petrol and ₹18.10 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the diesel. Kia had previewed this model with the Seltos X-Line concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. Bookings for the new model is open via Kia’s dealer network and their website.

Kia has given the Seltos X-Line numerous cosmetic upgrades, with the biggest exterior change being the ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ paint, which is exclusive to this segment.

Additionally, Kia has also given the X-Line an ‘Xclusive Piano black’ (gloss black) finish on the front and rear skid plates, outside rear view mirrors, shark-fin antenna, tailgate garnish and faux exhaust on the rear bumper. These gloss black inserts are accompanied with ‘Sun Orange’ accents on the skid plates, side door garnish and centre caps of the wheels which are 18-inch alloy wheels with a matte graphite finish.

Coming to the interior, the Seltos X-Line sports a new Indigo Pera leatherette upholstery that can be seen on the seats (which also get a new honeycomb pattern) as well as the door cards. Besides these changes, the feature list remains unchanged when compared to the previous top-spec GT Line variant.

Kia offers the X Line with a 140hp, 242Nm, 1.4-litre, turbo-petrol as well as a 115hp, 250Nm, 1.5-litre, turbo-diesel. These engines are only available with automatic gearbox options — the turbo-petrol comes mated to the 7-speed DCT gearbox, while the diesel engine gets a 6-speed torque converter.