Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition launched

22 October 2020 01:35 IST

Kia has launched the Seltos Anniversary Edition to celebrate the SUV’s first anniversary in India. With a starting price of ₹13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Seltos Anniversary Edition is based on the HTX trim but also has added cosmetic elements. Kia will only offer this iteration of the Seltos for a limited period of time. Cosmetic differences over the standard HTX include revised front and rear bumpers, new side skirts with orange accents, and Raven Black finished alloy wheels with orange-accented centre caps. There is also an orange ‘1st Anniversary Edition’ badge on the tailgate. Buyers have a choice of four exterior colours – dual-tone Gravity Grey with Aurora Black Pearl, Steel Silver with Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White with Aurora Black Pearl, and a single-tone Aurora Black Pearl. Inside, the Anniversary Edition is finished in an all-black theme, with black inserts on the dashboard, door cards and even the seats are honeycomb patterned black leatherette ones.

In terms of features, the Seltos Anniversary Edition comes with everything offered with the HTX trim.

Engine options include a 115hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox, and a 115hp 1.5-litre diesel available solely with a 6-speed manual.

Advertising

Advertising