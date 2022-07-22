Kia sells over 5 lakh cars in India

Kia India has crossed the five lakh sales milestone in the three years since its entry into the Indian market. Now, the company’s India operations account for six% of its global sales.

Kia crossed the 1,00,000 unit sales in July 2020, becoming the fastest carmaker to cross the 4,00,000 figure in the Indian market.

The Seltos SUV remains Kia’s biggest seller accounting for 59 % of the total sales, with the Sonet accounting for another 32 %. The relatively new Carens MPV contributed almost 6.5 %, selling 30,953 units since its launch in February 2022. The Kia Carnival sells around 400 units per month, claims the carmaker.

Going by our FY22 sales analysis, the Seltos was the second highest selling model after the Hyundai Creta in the midsize SUV space. The Sonet, on the other hand, made it into the top five in the compact SUV segment.

From its manufacturing base in Andhra Pradesh, Kia has dispatched a total of 6,34,224 units, including exports.

Kia’s popularity in India is not hard to decode as they gave customers a range of powertrains — petrol, diesel and as many as five transmission options. Kia also continually updated the model line-up with new features and variants making their models relevant despite the arrival of newer rivals.

The Kia line-up in India currently consists of the Seltos, Sonet, Carens, Carnival and the EV6 crossover.