Kia previews new Carens in design sketches

Kia has previewed its upcoming Carens three-row vehicle via design sketches providing a hint at the final design of the brand’s fourth model for the Indian market. The sketches provide a look at the upcoming model’s exterior and cabin.

While Kia does not call it an MPV, the sketches do make it look more like a cross with one, but with an SUV-like stance. Kia calls the Carens’ front-end look the, ‘Tiger Nose design’ and we can expect to see similar styling cues on future Kia models. Up front, the Carens features a flat bonnet design, with an upright nose and a chunky front bumper. The Carens features a twin headlamp design with slim, wraparound lamps and a relatively smaller grille. The main headlamps are positioned below the slim units and are expected to come with an LED set-up, at least on higher variants.

Moving to the side, the Carens features a slightly slab-sided look, with large wheel arches and body cladding that runs across the length of the vehicle. Other details of note are the bold character line extending from the headlamps to the front door and from the rear door to the tail-lamps. Similar to the front, the rear bumper too is chunky and complements the Carens’ SUV-like look.

Moving to the cabin, the interior sketch shows a layered dashboard with a high-set central touchscreen. Kia has confirmed the model will get a 10.25-inch infotainment screen for higher variants while the lower spec trims could get a smaller unit. The instrument cluster will be fully digital and the steering wheel is similar to the one seen on the Seltos and the Sonet, with multifunction buttons for audio controls and voice commands, among others.

While Kia has not announced any details on the seating options, expect the Kia Carens to come in 6- as well as 7-seat configurations. Engine options are expected to include a pair of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines also used by the Seltos.

The Carens will be shown for the first time on December 16, and a market launch is expected before the end of this financial year.