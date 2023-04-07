Kia launches 2023 EV6 in India

April 07, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST

Kia India has priced the 2023 EV6 from ₹60.95 lakh for the GT Line variant and ₹65.95 lakh for the GT Line AWD variant (both prices ex-showroom). Bookings for the all-electric EV6 will open on April 15, 2023.

The EV6 was launched in June 2022 for ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the second lot of EV6s to be made available in India and there will be no cap on the number of bookings as of now.

Kia also mentioned that it will soon announce a special offer for the first few bookings.

The South Korean carmaker said since the launch of the EV6, it has sold 432 units, four times more than what it had initially planned. To keep up with the demand, Kia plans to expand its EV dealership network from the current 15 outlets in 12 cities to 60 outlets in 44 cities.

Additionally, Kia will also expand its 150kW high-speed charger network to all 60 dealerships. The first 150kW charger was installed in Gurugram in July last year and a 240kW DC fast charger was also installed in Kochi in August.

Equipped with a 77.4kWh battery and an ARAI-certified range of up to 708km, the EV6 is available in two versions — GT Line and GT Line AWD. The former gets a 229hp, 350Nm electric motor powering the rear wheels. The latter gets a 325hp, 605Nm dual electric motor set-up that sends power to all four wheels.